‘We Commend South Africa, Demand Immediate Ceasefire in Gaza’ – Irish Leader

Mary Lou McDonald, the leader of Ireland’s Sinn Fein party, emphasized the urgent need for a ceasefire and adherence to international law in the ongoing conflict in Palestine, Anadolu Agency reported.

During a press briefing for foreign correspondents, McDonald expressed deep concern over the relentless violence engulfing the entire Middle East, comparing it to a distressing movie unfolding day by day.

She underscored the necessity for unified global action, stressing that the Irish community speaks with one voice, demanding an end to the bloodshed.

“We took the opportunity to make sure that Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, heard very loudly and clearly in terms of our view on Palestine and ceasefire,” McDonald said, highlighting the importance of cohesive messaging and unwavering advocacy for peace.

Directing her message primarily to Israel, McDonald emphasized the imperative of a ceasefire on all sides. She criticized the ambiguity of international messaging, asserting that mixed signals only serve to fuel the conflict.

“The second piece has to be clarity of international messaging and leadership on the application of international law,” McDonald asserted, emphasizing that adherence to international law must be unequivocal, with no exceptions for any party involved.

She commended South Africa for its proactive stance in bringing the Palestine issue to international courts, heralding it as a significant step towards ensuring accountability and justice, and urged the Irish government to actively participate in the legal proceedings.

McDonald also reiterated Sinn Fein’s support for the recognition of the Palestinian State within the borders of 1967, aligning with calls from various international entities for a two-state solution.

“We’re small islands, you know, we’re not some kind of superpower. But we do bring an experience and a perspective, we have a voice and we are absolutely determined that we will continue to talk on Palestine,” she affirmed.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 27,840 Palestinians have been killed, and 67,317 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 8,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all of the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

(MEMO, PC)