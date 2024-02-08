Israelis Killing Israelis – Resistance Roundup – Day 125

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Resistance attacks operations in the Gaza Strip resulted in the killing and wounding of a large number of Israeli officers and soldiers.

The Al-Qassam brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, announced in a statement on Thursday the destruction of more than 1,108 Israeli vehicles since the beginning of the war on October 7.

The Resistance attacks, according to the statement, resulted in the killing and wounding of a large number of Israeli officers and soldiers.

Al-Qassam added that the destroyed vehicles included 962 tanks, 55 personnel carriers, 74 bulldozers, 3 excavators, and 14 other types of military vehicles.

It also explained that a number of Israeli soldiers were killed today after “the Zionist aircraft crushed their vehicles due to the inability of the rescue forces to withdraw them.”

In a separate statement, Al-Qassam Brigades also said that its members clashed with an Israeli force at the industrial junction in Gaza, killing and wounding its members.

⚡️Al-Quds Brigades published a video showing the firing of several rocket bursts targeting the IOF military sites and concentrations. pic.twitter.com/xTkbBtj2An — Arya – آریا 🇮🇷 (@AryJeay) February 7, 2024

Additionally, the Al-Qassam fighters targeted a Merkava 4 tank with an Al-Yassin-105 missile, according to the Brigades’ statement.

For its part, the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement, announced that it had targeted a gathering of Israeli soldiers with a 107-caliber guided missile east of the Central Governorate in the Gaza Strip.

(PC, AJA)