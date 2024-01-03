‘Expel Them to Congo’ – The Latest on Israel’s Plan to Ethnically Cleanse Palestinians

During a Likud faction meeting on Monday, Netanyahu announced that he is involved actively in arranging for the voluntary migration of Gazans to other countries.

The Israeli government is increasingly adopting the “voluntary” resettlement of Palestinians from Gaza as official policy, with a high-ranking official disclosing that it has engaged in discussions with multiple countries regarding the potential for such moves.

According to the Times of Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition is discreetly exploring the acceptance of thousands of migrants from Gaza, with the Democratic Republic of Congo being one of the countries under consideration.

“Congo will be willing to take in migrants,” said a senior source in the security cabinet, “and we’re in talks with others.”

During a Likud faction meeting on Monday, Netanyahu announced that he is involved actively in arranging for the voluntary migration of Gazans to other countries.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli aircraft bombed a mosque and homes in the Jourat Al-Aqqad area in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/IDDhfChvjY pic.twitter.com/49WuXh3krP — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 3, 2024

“Our problem is finding countries that are willing to absorb Gazans,” he said, “and we are working on it.”

Likud Knesset Member Danny Danon claimed that “The world is already discussing the possibilities of voluntary migration”. In response, Netanyahu acknowledged the challenge of finding countries willing to accept the Palestinians, but emphasized what he described as ongoing efforts in this regard.

Despite these discussions, the idea of voluntary migration has faced widespread rejection from the international community.

The US State Department on Tuesday slammed recent statements by far-right Ministers Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir advocating the “voluntary emigration” of Palestinians out of Gaza, calling the rhetoric “inflammatory and irresponsible”, Reuters has reported.

“In the end, love will return in a different way,” Kafka wrote. He is right. But hate, too, tends to return as well, manifesting itself in myriad ways. Read the latest editorial by @RamzyBaroud https://t.co/pjeR9yY3bT pic.twitter.com/8nHFoM901I — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 3, 2024

The comments from the ministers appeared to underscore fears in much of the Arab world that Israel wants to forcibly displace and ethnically cleanse the occupied Palestinian territories, just as Zionist gangs did in historic Palestine in 1948.

While reports have emerged of offers for Arab forces and governments to administer Gaza, such as the Palestinian Authority or a combined force of Arab states, the predominant view on the part of Israel’s far-right government has been for Israel itself to re-occupy the Strip, expel its Palestinian population and resettle the land with Israelis and Jewish settlers.

Israel is continuing with its brutal military offensive in Gaza despite global calls for a ceasefire in the 11-week-old war.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 22,313 Palestinians have been killed, and 57,296 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

(MEMO, PC)