Explosion near Israeli Embassy in New Delhi – Reports

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

As expected, the impact of the Israeli war on Gaza is reverberating beyond Palestine and Israel, in fact, the whole Middle East. This time, it has reached India.

A blast took place in the vicinity of the Israeli embassy in New Delhi on Tuesday evening, Israeli authorities have said, stating that no one was harmed in the explosion.

Reuters cited the Israeli Embassy spokesperson Guy Nir as saying, “We can confirm that around 5:20 pm (local time, 11:50 GMT) there was a blast at close proximity to the embassy.”

According to Nir, local police and security teams are investigating the incident.

This is not the first time that a bomb has been detonated near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi. A small explosive device exploded in January 2021, also without injuring anyone.

🇮🇳🇮🇱🚨‼️Earlier today: Explosion near the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi without casualties. pic.twitter.com/mPiIBAEyXO — Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) December 26, 2023

Since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza on October 7, resulting in the killing of nearly 21,000 Palestinians, worldwide anger has been building up.

Israeli missions have been put on alert, due to what Reuters has termed as “a rise in antisemitic attacks”.

India has already appeared in the news within the larger context of the genocidal Israeli war on Gaza. Two days ago, a chemical tanker in the Indian Ocean was hit by a drone, which, according to US military allegations, originated in Iran.

UNIDENTIFIED MISSILE STRIKE HITS SHIP ASSOCIATED WITH ISRAEL IN THE INDIAN OCEAN A merchant vessel, reportedly en route to Israel, suffered a fire following an unclaimed missile strike in the Indian Ocean. The ship, linked to Israel, prompted the dispatch of the Indian Coast… pic.twitter.com/hbVDFGw90R — Emerald Chronicles (@emeraldnewscast) December 23, 2023

The ship was struck nearly 200 nautical miles southwest of the city of Veraval in India’s Gujarat state, according to a report issued by the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).

This was considered the furthest point in which a ship was hit for being Israeli or for having alleged trade ties to Tel Aviv.

(The Palestine Chronicle)