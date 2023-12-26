‘Dozens of Field Executions in Gaza’: Euro-Med Monitor Submits Primary Report to ICC, UN

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

In a report submitted on Tuesday, Euro-Med Monitor documents dozens of cases of field executions carried out by Israel during its ground invasion in Gaza.

Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor submitted a primary report to UN special rapporteurs and the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, documenting “dozens of cases of field executions carried out by the Israeli army in the Gaza Strip”.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the human rights group “requested an immediate investigation into these crimes, calling for the perpetrators to be held accountable, and for justice for all victims.”

The report was submitted to Maurice Tydball Benz, the UN Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial or arbitrary executions; Francesca Albanese, the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territories occupied since 1967; Navanethem Pillay, head of the Investigative Committee on the Occupied Palestinian Territory; and Karim Khan, ICC Prosecutor.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli forces carried out a violent artillery bombardment near the Saad bin Abi Waqqas Mosque in Jabaliya, north of the Gaza Strip, resulting in dead and wounded.

“Nearly 10 days after the Israeli army began its ground attack in the Gaza Strip on 27 October, the Israeli army carried out dozens of executions and direct physical liquidations against civilians as part of its all-out military campaign,” the Geneva-based organization said in its statement.

“The Israeli forces’ extrajudicial execution crimes and liquidations during their ground incursion into the Gaza Strip were examined by the Euro-Med Monitor in the legal file,” the statement added.

Mere Examples

The report includes a list of cases that, according to Euro-Med Monitor, are “merely examples of the numerous killings and field executions that have occurred in areas where Israeli land incursions are taking place”

For example on December 10, Euro-Med Monitor documented the case of 41-year-old Munir Fadl Ali Al-Najjar.

According to Anadolu, "The fate of those Palestinians is unknown, as the Israeli army has not yet commented on the video."

Below is an excerpt from the rights group’s report:

“10 December 2023: “Israeli forces executed Munir Fadl Ali Al-Najjar, 41, after opening fire at him while he was in his house along with his 74-year-old mother in the Jabaliya camp. “He was shot in the neck and left bleeding to death next to his mother. Al-Najjar was a civilian who had suffered from a foot injury since childhood. “The Israeli forces did not allow his brother Sami, who works for a United Nations agency, to move his brother’s body from the room, and instead subjected him to an interrogation inside the family’s house, which was turned into a military point to interrogate civilians.”

Euro-Med Monitor noted that “the Israeli executions violate international standards and the right to life stipulated in Article 3 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, plus Article 6 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.”

Moreover, the organization “reiterated that the UN special rapporteurs and the ICC Prosecutor must launch a swift investigation into the aforementioned violations, as well as other war crimes that Israel has committed against civilians in the Gaza Strip, and to hold those responsible for issuing and carrying out the illegal orders accountable.”

An elderly Palestinian woman, who had gone viral for saying that she was "older than Israel" in a video circulating online, was killed by an Israeli sniper.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 20,915 Palestinians have been killed, and 54,918 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

(The Palestine Chronicle)