By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The art form used in the event varied greatly, as some artists painted, and others wrote or sculpted.

Even before the rubble was fully removed from some of the destroyed houses in Gaza, Palestinian artists found creative ways to express their outrage, grief, and defiance.

Many of the partly or completely shattered walls of the houses are now artistic expressions for many artists who participated in the “Occupation Kills Childhood”, which is scheduled to last for five days.

On one wall, a Palestinian child appears to be emerging from the rubble, sobbing while covered in blood. Israeli warplanes are circulating above.

Another wall featured a little girl combing her hair; a third of a fist, exemplifying defiance; and a fourth of Israeli missiles blowing up homes.

The reality was not much different from art only a few weeks ago, when on May 9, Israeli warplanes launched a deadly war on the besieged Gaza Strip, killing 33 Palestinians and wounding hundreds more. Among the victims were six children.

The Open air exhibition took place in Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, where much of the Israeli attacks took place.

On the other side of the exhibition, remnants of Israeli missiles and rockets were also put on display, a reminder of the cruelty of war that doesn’t distinguish between a fighter and a civilian.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)