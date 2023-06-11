Former prisoner Ghanem Bassam Hamarsheh was arrested along with two other Palestinians after Israeli soldiers raided their homes in Yabad.

Israeli forces arrested seven Palestinians on Saturday night and early on Sunday, including an injured former prisoner, The New Arab reported.

Former prisoner Ghanem Bassam Hamarsheh was arrested along with two other Palestinians after Israeli soldiers raided their homes in Yabad, in the occupied West Bank’s Jenin province, said Muntasir Samour, an official with the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club advocacy group.

According to The New Arab, Israeli forces raided and searched several houses in Yabad and confrontations broke out between them and Palestinian young people. No injuries were reported.

Watch| Israeli occupation forces arrested the wounded Palestinian Ghanem Bassam Hamarsheh from the town of Ya`bad in Jenin. His foot was amputated due to a previous injury by Israeli occupation live bullets.#FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/dUAaj1hwB3 — Al-Jarmaq News (@Aljarmaqnetnews) June 11, 2023

The young man Abdullah Al-Jerboa, from the Jenin refugee camp, was arrested by Israeli forces on Saturday evening as he was passing through a military checkpoint south of Nablus.

On Sunday, the Israelis arrested a 16-year-old boy and another Palestinian from the village of Husan near Bethlehem, with another from the Issawiya neighborhood of occupied East Jerusalem also arrested.

On Saturday night in Husan, several Palestinians suffered from the effects of tear gas inhalation amid confrontations with Israeli forces on Saturday night.

Confrontations also broke out on Saturday evening between young Palestinians and Israeli forces in the village of Kafr Qaddum in Qalqilya province.

The raids came after Palestinians stood up against an attempt by illegal Jewish settlers to storm the village under the protection of the Israeli army.

So far this year, over 150 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces and settlers.

(The New Arab, PC)