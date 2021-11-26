Facebook Removes Palestinian Pages Covering News from Jerusalem

Two Palestinian news pages, Al-Qastal and Maydan Al-Quds, disappeared from Facebook after the company removed them for ‘violating the community standards’, The New Arab reported.

The editors of the two pages condemned Facebook’s decision, saying that the social media giant is “actively fighting Palestinian content”.

Facebook has shut down two of the most prominent news agencies reporting from Jerusalem on the ground. #FbCensorsJerusalem — Mohammed El-Kurd (@m7mdkurd) November 24, 2021

Facebook’s move came only a month after it opened a special investigation on Palestine-Israel content suppression.

The two Palestinian pages reported daily news in Jerusalem from a Palestinian perspective, focusing on Israeli violations against Palestinians in the city.

Following the decision, Sada Social Center – which specializes in protecting the Palestinian narrative on social media platforms – has launched a campaign urging users worldwide to give Facebook a one-star review in the Apple and Google app stores over the social media giant’s ongoing censorship of Palestinian digital content, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Facebook came under criticism in October after The Intercept published a leaked list of names that Facebook used to censor content, containing hundreds of names of Palestinian figures and organizations.

