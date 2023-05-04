Israeli occupation forces killed three Palestinians on Thursday during a military raid in the Old Town of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement that three Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces. They were identified as Moath Masri, Ibrahim Jabr and Hasan Qatanani.

The Ministry added that, in two cases, the seriousness of the injuries on their faces made them hard to identify.

BREAKING: Israeli occupation troops murdered 3 young Palestinian men during a military raid into Nablus city. pic.twitter.com/0vPdinpC8l — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) May 4, 2023

Israeli undercover forces raided the al-Yasmina neighborhood and surrounded a Palestinian house as large units of forces proceeded to break into the Old City.

According to eyewitnesses, Israeli forces opened fire at the targeted house and fired Energa anti-tank rifle grenade, all while preventing medical crews from approaching the area.

The Red Crescent said that two Palestinians were also injured in the confrontations and were taken to the hospital.

(WAFA, PC)