Fatah Rejects Algerian Proposal for Palestinian Reconciliation

October 12, 2022 Blog, News, Slider
The delegations of Fatah and Hamas gather with the Algerian President on the occasion of Algeria's Independence Day. (Photo: via MEMO)

Before the start of Palestinian national meetings in Algiers on Tuesday, Fatah rejected an Algerian proposal for the internal Palestinian reconciliation, Quds Press reported.

“While the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas has accepted the Algerian proposal for the reconciliation with Fatah, the latter rejected the proposal and suggested two major changes,” an informed source told Quds Press.

The source added:

“Fatah set a condition that Hamas must accept the International Quartet’s decisions and recognize that the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) is the only representative of the Palestinian people.”

For its part, Hamas told the Algerian mediator that “it completely rejects Fatah’s conditions,” stating that the Quartet, which was created in 2002 by the UN, US, UK, and Russia, wanted Hamas to recognize the Israeli occupation of Palestine and give up legal resistance.

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune is hosting a comprehensive Palestinian dialogue for the Palestinian political groups, including Fatah and Hamas. Talks began on Tuesday and are due to resume today.

(MEMO, PC, SOCIAL)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*