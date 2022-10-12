Fatah Rejects Algerian Proposal for Palestinian Reconciliation

Before the start of Palestinian national meetings in Algiers on Tuesday, Fatah rejected an Algerian proposal for the internal Palestinian reconciliation, Quds Press reported.

“While the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas has accepted the Algerian proposal for the reconciliation with Fatah, the latter rejected the proposal and suggested two major changes,” an informed source told Quds Press.

The leaders of rival Palestinian groups Fatah and Hamas are meeting in Algeria for talks discussing a proposal for reconciliation and national unity https://t.co/wCsCmZHynF pic.twitter.com/bdnJWwRZCT — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) October 11, 2022

The source added:

“Fatah set a condition that Hamas must accept the International Quartet’s decisions and recognize that the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) is the only representative of the Palestinian people.”

For its part, Hamas told the Algerian mediator that “it completely rejects Fatah’s conditions,” stating that the Quartet, which was created in 2002 by the UN, US, UK, and Russia, wanted Hamas to recognize the Israeli occupation of Palestine and give up legal resistance.

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune is hosting a comprehensive Palestinian dialogue for the Palestinian political groups, including Fatah and Hamas. Talks began on Tuesday and are due to resume today.

(MEMO, PC, SOCIAL)