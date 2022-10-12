Nasrallah: Hezbollah to ‘Remain Vigilant’ until Lebanon-Israel Deal is Officially Signed

Hezbollah will “remain vigilant” until a deal demarcating a disputed maritime border between Lebanon and Israel is officially signed, its leader, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, said on Tuesday.

The two countries have come to an agreement after years of US-mediated negotiations, officials said on Tuesday.

Lebanese group Hezbollah has said it would submit to the Lebanese government’s official position on the maritime deal but has also threatened Israel if the agreement does not secure Lebanon’s rights.

A senior Lebanese government official and an official close to Hezbollah said the group had agreed to the terms of the deal and considered negotiations to be “over.”

On Tuesday, Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah said his movement would only recognize the deal once it was officially signed.

Until then, Nasrallah said, “we will remain vigilant”.

The deal does not touch on the two countries’ shared land border, where Israel and Hezbollah have clashed repeatedly in recent decades.

In Lebanon, President Michel Aoun said the terms of the final US proposal were satisfactory and he hoped the deal would be formally announced as soon as possible.

