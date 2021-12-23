Fatah Slams Mansour Abbas for Saying Israel is ‘Jewish State’

The Palestinian movement Fatah on Wednesday described remarks made by Arab Member of the Knesset Mansour Abbas about Israel’s Jewish identity as “cheap alignment with the Zionist narrative”.

Fatah accused Abbas of “crossing all red lines” and “turning his back on his people and their national cause by throwing himself into the arms of Zionism.”

“Mansour Abbas represents only himself, and his fate and the fate of those like him will be in the dustbin of history.”

The State of Israel was born as a Jewish state, and it will remain one," Ra'am (United Arab List) leader Mansour Abbas said in a historic departure from the traditional approach of Arab parties. Report by @Gil_Hoffman https://t.co/iP0EBZOlyh — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) December 21, 2021

On Tuesday, Abbas said that “the State of Israel was born as a Jewish state, and it will remain one.”

“These irresponsible statements are consistent with the calls of extremists in Israel to displace the Palestinians and harm the status of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the history of the Palestinian people,” Fatah leader and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas said.

Israeli-Arab politician Mansour Abbas, head of the Islamist Ra’am party, on Tuesday broke with the traditional stance of Israel’s Arab parties by declaring that Israel will always be a Jewish state. https://t.co/Wysea7RLeJ — Algemeiner (@Algemeiner) December 21, 2021

“He [MK Mansour Abbas] does not represent the Palestinian people at home and everywhere in the world,” Abbas said, adding that such remarks “contradict religion, history, and Palestinian heritage.”

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)