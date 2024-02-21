‘My Wife of 37 Years’ – Gaza Survivors Speak of Love and Loss

By Abdallah Aljamal – Gaza

The Palestine Chronicle spoke with two survivors, Ahmed Abu Sultan and his father. Ahmed’s mother, brother and sisters were killed on that tragic night.

Israel continues to bomb all areas in the besieged Gaza Strip. The Nuseirat refugee camp, in central Gaza, has been one of the main targets in the ongoing genocidal war.

On February 17, 2024, Israeli forces bombed the camp, killing and injuring scores.

The Palestine Chronicle spoke with two survivors, Ahmed Abu Sultan and his father. Ahmed’s mother, brother and sisters were killed on that tragic night.

“The occupation killed my mother and my brother Nabil, who was injured two months ago in a neighboring shop while he was working. They also killed my sisters and a large number of displaced people who sought refuge in our house,” Ahmed told The Palestine Chronicle.

“No one from my family is left except me and my father, who is suffering from cancer, and my brother who is lying in the intensive care unit receiving treatment for the effects of the bombing,” he continued.

Ahmed described the scene of the Israeli bombing of their home:

“We used to live in a beautiful house in the middle of the Nuseirat refugee camp, adjacent to the houses of my uncles and aunts. We all lived there as one family, but the Israeli missiles destroyed everything, killed everything beautiful, and turned the area into rubble.”

“We had many memories in our house with my family, but on that night, the occupation killed my family, displaced me and my father, and we became homeless,” he lamented.

Smell of Death

Ahmed’s father, Mohammed, broke into tears while telling us how he lost his wife and children.

“I lost my wonderful wife in the bombing of my house. I lived with her for over 37 years, and the occupation separated us by death,” he told us.

“My wife was beautiful in every way possible. She loved everyone and tried to make everyone happy. She was always scared to lose us due to the bombing. But now, we are left without her, just with our beautiful memories.”

Mohammed continued:

“My eldest son Nabil was also killed in the bombing. He was a graduate of psychology and was injured two months ago while working in a small shop. He suffered from a pelvic fracture and other complications, and he was killed before fully recovering from that initial wounding.”

“The occupation killed my family and displaced me, a middle-aged man, suffering from blood cancer for years,” he tearfully said.

“Life has become difficult for us, and there is nothing beautiful left in Gaza. The smell of death is everywhere. Our biggest dreams now are for the war to stop and for our souls and the souls of our remaining loved ones to survive.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)