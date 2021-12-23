Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Man in Occupied West Bank

Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian in a car they were pursuing in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, Palestinian paramedics said.

Mohamed Issa, 26, was shot in the back by Israeli forces and died following his injuries at the Medical Complex in Ramallah city.

A young Palestinian was shot and killed by Israeli forces Wednesday evening in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. A ministry statement said Mohamed Issa, 26, was shot in the back and succumbed to his injuries. https://t.co/GXTNQf0L6k — ANews (@anews) December 23, 2021

Local residents said Israeli forces opened fire on a Palestinian vehicle during a raid in the city of Al-Bireh, injuring its driver.

Palestinian medics said also said the occupying forces had chased a car up to the entrance of a refugee camp and then opened fire, wounding the Palestinian man in the back. They added that he was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Israeli military said the soldiers shot a Palestinian who had fired at them from a vehicle.

The violence came a day after Israeli soldiers shot dead a Palestinian motorist at a military checkpoint near the illegal Jewish settlement of Mevo Dotan, in the occupied West Bank.

Tor Wennesland, the United Nations Mideast peace envoy, last week said he was “alarmed” by the recent escalation of violence on both sides, saying the situation had become “volatile.”

(The New Arab, PC, Socia