Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Man in Occupied West Bank

December 23, 2021 Blog, News, Slider
Mohamed Issa, 26, was shot in the back by Israeli forces. (Photo: via Social Media)

Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian in a car they were pursuing in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, Palestinian paramedics said.

Mohamed Issa, 26, was shot in the back by Israeli forces and died following his injuries at the Medical Complex in Ramallah city.

Local residents said Israeli forces opened fire on a Palestinian vehicle during a raid in the city of Al-Bireh, injuring its driver.

Palestinian medics said also said the occupying forces had chased a car up to the entrance of a refugee camp and then opened fire, wounding the Palestinian man in the back. They added that he was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Israeli military said the soldiers shot a Palestinian who had fired at them from a vehicle.

The violence came a day after Israeli soldiers shot dead a Palestinian motorist at a military checkpoint near the illegal Jewish settlement of Mevo Dotan, in the occupied West Bank.

Tor Wennesland, the United Nations Mideast peace envoy, last week said he was “alarmed” by the recent escalation of violence on both sides, saying the situation had become “volatile.”

(The New Arab, PC, Socia

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*