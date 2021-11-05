FIFA Fines Scottish FA after Fans Booed Israeli National Anthem

FIFA has fined the Scottish Football Association over £8,0oo($10,786) after Scotland supporters booed the Israeli national anthem during last month’s World Cup qualifier, the BBC reported.

The SFA was also sanctioned for an inappropriate flag flown by Scottish fans during the match, which finished 3-2 in favor of hosts Scotland.

Fifa fines the Scottish FA just over £8000 for fans booing the Israeli national anthem at Hampden and the display of an 'inappropriate flag'. — BBC Sport Scotland (@BBCSportScot) November 4, 2021

The SFA was deemed to have breached FIFA Disciplinary Code Article 16, with world football’s governing body explaining that the fine was due to: “Order and security at matches (disturbance during national anthems, use of objects – flag – to transmit a message that is not appropriate for a sports event).”

Pro-Palestine protesters had gathered outside Hampden Park in Glasgow, on October 10, ahead of Scotland’s World Cup qualifier match against Israel.

Many others took part in the Scottish Palestine Solidarity Campaign demonstration outside the national stadium, according to The Scottish Sun, Scotland’s largest newspaper.

