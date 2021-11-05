Palestinians in West Bank Rally in Support of Hunger-Striking Prisoners (VIDEO)

Palestinians rallied in several West Bank cities on Wednesday in support of six prisoners on hunger strike, demanding the end of their administrative detention, the New Arab reported.

In Nablus, Palestinians gathered at the local offices of the International Red Cross Committee and staged a sit-in, raising the pictures of Palestinian hunger strikers. Students from Birzeit University, who had been organizing solidarity activities on the campus since Monday, also took part in the protest. Late on Wednesday, The New Arab witnessed clashes between Palestinians and the Israeli forces near the Beit El checkpoint at Ramallah’s Northern entrance.

Protests in support of the six detainees have been on the rise since last Friday when Israeli authorities decided to reinstate the administrative detention of one of the hunger strikers, 32-year-old Kayed Fasfus.

Ehteram Ghazawnah, head of the documentation unit at the Palestinian Addameer prisoner support association, told The New Arab that “the administrative detention order against Fasfus had been frozen, meaning that he was still a detainee but on hold, temporarily not in detention”.

In the past, the Israeli military prosecution has usually reached compromises with hunger strikers that have prompted them to end their action in desperate health conditions. The cases of some of these six hunger strikers have been however exceptionally complicated as they have dragged along for a very long time.

In addition to Kayed Fasfus, Miqdad Qawasmeh, and Hisham Abu Hawash, three more Palestinians are currently on hunger strike protesting their continuous administrative detention: 34-year-old and father of one Alaa al Aaraj, on hunger strike for 89 days, 28-year-old Ayyad Hraimi (48 days), and 45-year-old Louay Al Ashqar (25 days).

According to the Addameer Association, there are currently around 500 Palestinians held in administrative detention in Israeli prisons.

