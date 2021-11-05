Jewish Settlers Attack Palestinian Farmers Harvesting Olives near Hebron

November 5, 2021 Blog, News
A Palestinian boy was hit with a stone by Jewish settlers near Hebron. (Photo: via WAFA news agency)

A group of Jewish settlers on Friday attacked Palestinian farmers harvesting their olive crops in the town of Surif, near the occupied West Bank city of Hebron (Al-Khalil), the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Hassouna Al-Hih, a local Palestinian citizen, told WAFA that a group of Jewish settlers broke into an outskirt north of the town and attacked Palestinian farmers as they were harvesting their olive crops. At least one light injury was reported.

Meanwhile, dozens of Palestinians foiled an attack by Jewish settlers that targeted the town of Kafr Qaddum, in northern West Bank.

Over the last few weeks, the West Bank witnessed a wave of Jewish settler attacks as Palestinian farmers began the year’s olive harvest. The attacks included chopping down and setting fire to olive trees in various areas of the occupied West Bank.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

