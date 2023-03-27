FIFA Postpones U-20 World Cup following Indonesia’s Rejection of Israel’s Participation

The Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) postponed on Sunday the draw for the Under-20 FIFA World Cup that was slated to take place in Indonesia next week, due to Jakarta’s refusal to host Israel’s team.

FIFA’s decision is a preliminary measure and may be followed by other decisions that would lead to the withdrawal of Indonesia’s right to host Indonesia the tournament.

Official sources were quoted by the media as saying that the Indonesian Football Association (PSSI) was in talks with FIFA over the “possibility of Singapore hosting Israel’s team matches due to Jakarta’s political stance.”

Qatar was reported to have been willing to host the tournament if an agreement between FIFA and the PSSI was not reached.

The 24-team tournament is scheduled to be held from May 20 to June 11 across six Indonesian cities and Israel was set to make its debut in the competition.

Tel Aviv and Jakarta have no formal diplomatic ties. Indonesia has repeatedly condemned Israeli violations against the Palestinian people and called for a boycott of Israeli goods.

(PC, MEMO)