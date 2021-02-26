Israeli Forces Shoot, Critically Injure Palestinian Teenager near Ramallah

February 26, 2021 Blog, News, Slider
Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank. (Photo: WikimediaImages via Pixabay)

Israeli forces shot and critically injured a Palestinian minor with live ammunition as he was with his friends at a park in the village of Saffa to the West of Ramallah, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Head of Saffa village council, Ahmad Samara, told WAFA that Israeli forces shot and injured 16-year-old Ahmad Falna in the leg, with live ammunition.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society said that they were informed that the minor’s injury is critical.

The head of the village council added that Israeli forces prevented residents from reaching the area and threatened to open fire at them.

They reportedly transferred Falna to the Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital, inside Israel, for medical treatment.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

