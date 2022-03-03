Find out Why This Palestinian Player is Standing Atop a Basketball Rim (PHOTOS)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

It was a dramatic final that perfectly capped an equally dramatic competition. But it is now official, Maghazi Services basketball team is the winner of the Gaza Strip Basketball Cup.

Maghazi has defeated Bureij Services 85-79, following a heated game at Saad Sayel Stadium in Gaza City on Wednesday, March 2.

The event attracted a large crowd who cheered for both teams.

Despite the Israeli siege on Gaza, cultural and sports events in the besieged Strip continue to thrive.

(Text by: Mohammed Rafik)

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)