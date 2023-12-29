Two Israeli Airstrikes in 24 Hours near Damascus

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israel has carried out two airstrikes in the past 24 hours, near Syria’s capital, according to the state-run Arab News Agency (SANA).

“Our air defense systems intercepted and downed some of the missiles coming from the enemy from the direction of Lebanese territory. Damage occurred in the attack,” a military source reportedly told SANA on Friday.

The latest attacks have been denounced by the Syrian Foreign Ministry, as reflective of Israel’s tendency. The first occurred at 1:20 am local time and earlier, just before midnight.

🇸🇾 BREAKING: Israel is conducting a SECOND wave of airstrikes on Syria's capital, Damascus. Syrian air defenses shot down at least 4 missiles while 6 explosions were heard over Damascus Two air defense missiles were launched from the airport surrounding This aggression comes… pic.twitter.com/zeIho9BqdJ — DD Geopolitics (@DD_Geopolitics) December 28, 2023

In letters sent to the UN Secretary-General and Head of the UN Security Council on Friday, the Ministry said that with these attacks the “Israeli occupation authorities once again defy the world’s public opinion, UN resolutions and calls of most members of the Security Council not to expand the existing aggression against the Palestinian people…” reported SANA.

“The new aggressions against Syrian territory and the ongoing threats against Lebanon and other Arab countries in the region reveal the true goals of the Zionist entity, which seeks to expand in the region at the expense of Arab rights in Palestine and other occupied territories”, the Foreign Ministry stated.

Israeli authorities have not commented on the attacks.

Since the onset of the Syrian civil war in 2011, Israel has occasionally carried out attacks on military positions belonging to Iran-backed groups and the Syrian army in Syria, reports the Anadolu news agency.

(The Palestine Chronicle)

