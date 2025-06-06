Five Israeli Soldiers Killed, 17 Injured as Israel Issues New Evacuation Orders in Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Five Israeli soldiers killed, dozens injured in Gaza clashes as deadly Israeli strikes kill over 40 Palestinians.

Five Israeli soldiers were killed and 17 others wounded—some critically—during ongoing battles with the Palestinian Resistance across the Gaza Strip, Israeli media reported.

At the same time, according to Al-Jazeera, at least 42 Palestinians were killed in a series of Israeli air and artillery strikes targeting multiple areas of the enclave, as new evacuation orders were issued in northern Gaza.

According to Israeli media, over ten Israeli soldiers were injured in a security incident in northern Gaza, though details have yet to be released.

In the south, Initial reports from Israeli media stated that five soldiers had been killed in the operation, but the Israeli army later officially confirmed the deaths of four.

JUST IN: Another tough day for Israeli forces in Gaza. Hebrew media reports a serious and ongoing incident in Khan Younis, southern Gaza. Several Israeli soldiers have been killed or wounded. At least 10 IDF soldiers have been evacuated by helicopter. pic.twitter.com/MB1Rxr3rGX — Current Report (@Currentreport1) June 6, 2025

Israeli Army Radio reported that two soldiers were identified as Reserve Sergeant First Class Han Gross and Corporal Yoav River. The names of the other soldiers have not been made public.

Citing a military source, the station reported that the evacuation of the soldiers took place under heavy air and artillery fire and was significantly delayed.

The Israeli army also stated that the soldiers belonged to the elite Maglan and Yahalom units and were participating in an operation in Khan Yunis.

The force reportedly raided several buildings. Moments after entering one of the buildings, an explosive device detonated, causing the structure to collapse.

‘Very Difficult Day’

The Israeli military has seen a sharp increase in casualties during recent confrontations.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the incident “a very difficult day,” extending condolences to the families of the slain soldiers. He claimed they had died while undertaking operations “to return the captives” and “to protect the people of Israel.”

A military spokesperson confirmed that the families had been notified and described the day as “difficult,” while affirming that operations in Gaza would continue as planned.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog also commented, stating, “The price of war is very high. This is a moment of sorrow but also of steadfast support for our soldiers.”

This morning, helicopters were seen evacuating wounded Israeli soldiers from Gaza.

According to the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, eight soldiers have been killed in the past week alone.

The Israeli army said that Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir reviewed and approved new operational plans under the Southern Command for continued fighting in Gaza.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has reported 862 soldiers killed, including 420 during ground operations in Gaza. The total number of injured soldiers has reached 5,921, with 2,687 wounded in ground fighting.

However, observers believe the real toll may be significantly higher, as critics accuse the Israeli military of concealing the full extent of its battlefield losses.

New Evacuation Orders

On the first day of Eid al-Adha, the Israeli army issued new evacuation orders for several neighborhoods in northern Gaza, while launching intense bombardments across the Strip.

At least 35 Palestinians, including women and children, were killed in these latest attacks.

The army instructed residents of Blocks 608, 609, 615, and 616 in northern Gaza to flee westward. Many of these residents had already been displaced earlier in the war after being forced to evacuate the north.

The Israeli military continues to forcibly displace thousands of Palestinians, carrying out widespread destruction of homes and infrastructure amid an imposed famine affecting nearly two million people.

(PC, AJA)