A Three-Stage Plan – This is What PA Intelligence Wanted to Do in Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The unnamed official also confirmed that members of the force were assigned to collect information from Al-Shifa Medical Complex on behalf of Majed Faraj.

A security official at the Ministry of Interior in the Gaza Strip disclosed, in an interview with Al-Jazeera, details about a comprehensive ‘security plan’ developed by Major General Majid Faraj, head of the Palestinian General Intelligence Service.

The plan, which was reportedly based on three stages, was aimed at managing the situation in the Gaza Strip.

The internal front in Gaza announced on Sunday the infiltration of officers and soldiers affiliated with the Palestinian Authority General Intelligence Service on an official mission under direct orders from the head of the agency, Major General Majid Faraj.

The Three-Stage Plan

According to the security official, the first stage of Faraj’s plan was based on ensuring food security under the cover of the Palestinian Red Crescent; the second phase was meant to target the tribes in Gaza; the third and final stage was supposed to deal with comprehensive security issues.

The source said that the plan designated the Red Crescent headquarters in the Al-Quds Hospital as the headquarters of the security force, with Israeli air protection.

The unnamed official also confirmed that members of the force were assigned to collect information from Al-Shifa Medical Complex on behalf of Majed Faraj, two weeks before the recent raid.

Thwarted Plan

“In an intelligence operation conducted last night, Saturday, March 30, 2024, several officers and soldiers (…) infiltrated the northern area of Gaza on an official mission with direct orders from Majed Faraj, aiming to create confusion and chaos within the ranks of the internal front, with security provided by the Israeli Shin Bet and the enemy’s army,” the Front said in a statement on Sunday.

“This follows an agreement reached between the two sides in a meeting they had in one of the Arab capitals last week,” the statement added.

The Front announced that the Security Forces in Gaza “dealt with these elements, arresting 10 of them and foiling the plot they came to execute.”

“An iron fist will strike anyone who dares to play in a field that serves only the occupation,” the statement concluded.

A senior official at the Palestinian Ministry of Interior in Gaza told Al-Aqsa TV that a suspicious security force infiltrated on Saturday night via the Rafah border crossing with Egypt by escorting trucks carrying humanitarian aid from the Egyptian Red Crescent.

“The suspicious security force that entered yesterday with Egyptian Crescent trucks coordinated its operations with the occupation forces,” the official said.

The official further explained that the operation was conducted by the head of the PA intelligence service, Maor Faraj, in a deceptive manner, which misled the factions and tribes.

Ramallah Denies

In response to these allegations, official Palestinian sources have vehemently denied any involvement, dismissing them as baseless accusations aimed at sowing discord.

The Palestinian news agency WAFA quoted an official Palestinian source as saying that the statement of the “so-called Hamas Interior Ministry regarding the entry of aid into Gaza yesterday was baseless.”

“We will continue to provide everything necessary to provide relief to our people, and we will not be drawn into frenzied media campaigns that cover up the suffering of our people in the Gaza Strip and the killing, displacement, and starvation they are subjected to,” the unnamed PA official told WAFA.

The Israeli Connection

The Israeli Broadcasting Authority (KAN) reported on March 13 that Israeli Security Council President Tzachi Hanegbi recently met with Faraj, with the approval of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Kan added that Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant proposed Faraj as a potential candidate to build an alternative to Hamas and temporarily manage the Gaza Strip after the war.

Additionally, Israeli Channel 14 reported that Farah had begun work on building an armed force in the southern Gaza Strip, consisting of families who do not support the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas.

According to the channel, the unit would allegedly be tasked with managing aid deliveries from the south to the north of Gaza.

Gaza Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 32,975 Palestinians have been killed, and 75,577 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire.’

(The Palestine Chronicle)