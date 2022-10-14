Palestinian Teenager Succumbs to Injuries in Israeli Custody

October 14, 2022 Blog, News
Muhammad Maher Turkman Ghawadra, 17, died of his wounds while in Israeli custody. (Photo: via Social Media

A Palestinian prisoner died of his wounds on Friday, while in Israeli custody, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Israeli occupation forces detained Muhammad Maher Turkman Ghawadra, 17, along with his wounded cousin Muhammad Walid Ghawadra, on September 4 in the Jordan Valley. Their detention was extended in absentia, several times.

Ghawadra underwent surgery, during which his left hand was amputated, following suffering severe and deep burns in 90% of his body.

The Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS) indicated that Ghawadra’s killing has risen the number of Palestinian prisoners who died in Israeli custody since 1967 to 232.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)

