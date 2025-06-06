Five Israeli Soldiers Killed, Trapped in Gaza Ambush as Israeli Massacres Continue

Five Israeli soldiers were killed and others remain trapped after a resistance ambush in Khan Yunis, as Israeli attacks across Gaza killed 52 Palestinians, including children and journalists.

Israeli media reported on Friday that five Israeli soldiers were killed and two others wounded in an ambush that caused a building to collapse on them in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

The incident reportedly involved a 12-member force from an elite Israeli unit that was targeted in a booby-trapped structure.

According to the same sources, cited by Al-Jazeera, several Israeli soldiers remain trapped beneath the rubble.

Meanwhile, at least 52 Palestinians have been killed since dawn on Thursday in ongoing Israeli shelling across multiple areas of the Gaza Strip.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, claimed responsibility for two operations in Khan Yunis and a complex ambush east of Jabaliya refugee camp in northern Gaza.

According to their statement, the ambush in Jabaliya occurred last Sunday in the eastern line near the Mabhouh site, involving explosive devices, shells, and close-range clashes using machine guns.

In a separate incident, the Israeli military acknowledged that three soldiers—all holding the rank of first sergeant—were killed on Monday in northern Gaza when their Hummer military vehicle was targeted in Jabaliya. Two firefighters were also reported injured.

The Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad movement, announced the targeting of an Israeli military vehicle in southern Khan Yunis.

52 Palestinians Killed

Hospitals in Gaza reported 52 Palestinians killed since Thursday morning, among them children and journalists, amid heavy Israeli bombardment.

Eid al-Adha takbirs echoed through the Gaza Strip even as Israeli airstrikes and artillery fire pounded the central and northern areas of Khan Yunis.

Medical sources confirmed that a child was killed northwest of Khan Yunis by Israeli fire. Al-Jazeera reported low-flying warplanes and heavy gunfire in the northern areas of the city.

Israeli occupation forces reportedly detonated residential homes in Al-Qarara, northeast of Khan Yunis, and carried out artillery shelling north of the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

Palestinian sources reported that homes caught fire following Israeli shelling near Jabal al-Surani and al-Rayyes, east of Gaza City’s al-Tuffah neighborhood.

An Israeli drone reportedly targeted a group of displaced Palestinians near Al-Shifa Tower in western Gaza City, killing five civilians and injuring dozens—most of them children and women—according to a source at Al-Shifa Hospital. Footage broadcast by Al Jazeera showed the recovery of bodies and the wounded from the scene, which was crowded with families seeking shelter from the violence.

Photojournalist Ahmed Qaljah was confirmed dead from injuries sustained in an earlier Israeli drone strike on a journalists’ tent in the courtyard of the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza. His death brings the number of journalists killed in that attack to four.

According to the Government Media Office in Gaza, at least 225 journalists have been killed in the Strip since October 2023.

Ongoing Genocide

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has waged a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, defying international appeals and binding orders from the International Court of Justice to end its campaign.

With full backing from the United States, Israel’s war has left around 180,000 Palestinians dead or wounded, the vast majority of them women and children.

Over 14,000 remain missing, and hundreds of thousands have been displaced. A famine, resulting from the siege, has already claimed the lives of many, including children.

