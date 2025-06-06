Washington Escalates ICC Showdown, Sanctions Judges over Gaza, US Probe

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The US has sanctioned four ICC judges involved in authorizing investigations into alleged war crimes by Israeli and American officials, prompting sharp condemnation from the Court.

The United States has imposed sanctions on four judges from the International Criminal Court (ICC), escalating its offensive against the tribunal over its probes into alleged crimes committed by US and Israeli officials.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the sanctions on Thursday, targeting judges Solomy Balungi Bossa (Uganda), Luz del Carmen Ibáñez Carranza (Peru), Reine Adelaide Sophie Alapini-Gansou (Benin), and Beti Hohler (Slovenia).

The action comes after the ICC issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who are accused of directing military campaigns in Gaza that prosecutors say caused famine and included war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Two of the targeted judges approved the warrants; the other two were involved in authorizing investigations into alleged misconduct by US personnel in Afghanistan.

“As ICC judges, these four individuals have actively engaged in the ICC’s illegitimate and baseless actions targeting America or our close ally, Israel,” Rubio said.

“The ICC is politicized and falsely claims unfettered discretion to investigate, charge, and prosecute nationals of the United States and our allies. This dangerous assertion and abuse of power infringes upon the sovereignty and national security of the United States and our allies, including Israel,” he also claimed

The move further intensifies former President Donald Trump’s broader conflict with international institutions, which he has routinely dismissed as politicized and hostile to US interests.

Trump had already ordered sanctions against ICC chief prosecutor Karim Khan for his role in pursuing Israeli leaders. According to the Associated Press, Khan has been cut off from his official email account and had his bank accounts frozen. Americans working with the ICC have reportedly been warned they may face arrest if they enter US territory.

The ICC, in a statement, denounced the new sanctions and warned that such measures threaten the court’s ability to carry out its mandate.

“These measures are a clear attempt to undermine the independence of an international judicial institution which operates under the mandate from 125 states parties from all corners of the globe,” the ICC said.

“Targeting those working for accountability does nothing to help civilians trapped in conflict,” the statement continued.

“It only emboldens those who believe they can act with impunity. These sanctions are not only directed at designated individuals, they also target all those who support the court, including nationals and corporate entities of states parties. They are aimed against innocent victims in all situations before the court, as well as the rule of law, peace, security and the prevention of the gravest crimes that shock the conscience of humanity.”

Ongoing Genocide

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 54,000, wounding more than 125,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

(The Palestine Chronicle)