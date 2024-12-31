Yemeni Missiles Hit Israel – Sanaa Faces US-British Air Raids

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Yemeni Armed Forces targeted Israeli sites and a US carrier as Sanaa endured US-British airstrikes.

Yemeni media reported a series of airstrikes by the US-British coalition on sites in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa.

Ten raids reportedly targeted the 22nd May Complex in Al-Thawra District on Tuesday, while two additional raids struck the Al-Urdi Complex.

According to the Ansarallah group, the Al-Urdi complex is an abandoned facility that had previously been targeted by American and British airstrikes.

A few hours earlier, the Yemeni Armed Forces, affiliated with the Ansarallah movement, announced two significant missile strikes against Israeli targets.

Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv

The first strike targeted Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv using a hypersonic ballistic missile of the Palestine-2 type.

The second operation reportedly struck a power station in southern Jerusalem with a Zulfiqar-type ballistic missile.

According to Saree, both missiles successfully hit their intended targets.

The Yemeni spokesperson also revealed that these operations were synchronized with a larger assault involving the Yemeni naval, missile, and UAV units, targeting the US aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman.

A barrage of drones and cruise missiles were reportedly deployed while US forces prepared a major aerial attack on Yemen. Saree confirmed that the joint operation achieved its objectives, effectively thwarting the planned American assault.

Saree stressed that Yemeni operations will only end when Israel ceases its aggression against Gaza and lifts the blockade imposed on the Palestinian territory.

The Yemeni army carry out three qualitative operations against Israel and the United States: Military spokesman: – Targeting Ben Gurion International Airport in Israel. – Targeting the power station south of Jerusalem. – A missile attack on an American aircraft carrier

Late Monday, sirens blared across multiple areas in Israel, including Tel Aviv, Rehovot, Rishon LeZion, Holon, Bat Yam, al-Ramleh, Petach Tikva, Isdud, and Beit Shemesh. The alarms were triggered by Yemeni missile strikes.

At 11:11 a.m. local time on Tuesday, air traffic was halted at Ben Gurion Airport. Reports indicated that shrapnel from the strikes fell in Beit Shemesh, with a large fragment landing near Ramat, close to Tel Aviv.

Israeli media contradicted claims by the Israeli military spokesperson, who suggested the missile was intercepted outside Israeli borders.

(PC, Al Mayadeen)