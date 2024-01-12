Five Killed in US, UK Military Aggression against Yemen

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The military aggression led to the death of five Ansarallah fighters and the injury of six others, according to the military spokesman.

The Yemeni Armed Forces, affiliated with the Ansarallah group, announced on Friday that US and British forces launched 73 strikes on Yemen, killing five of its fighters.

In a statement, the group’s military spokesman, Yahya Saree, said “The American-British enemy, in the context of its support for the continuation of the Israeli crimes in Gaza, launched a brutal aggression against Yemen with 73 strikes.”

Saree added that the raids targeted “the capital Sanaa and the governorates of Hodeidah, Taiz, Hajjah, and Saada.”

These attacks led to the death of five Ansarallah fighters and the injury of six others, the spokesman added.

The US and UK carried out missile strikes on Ansarallah targets in Yemen Thursday night.

US President Joe Biden said on Friday he ordered the strikes “in direct response to unprecedented Houthi (Ansarallah – PC) attacks against international maritime vessels in the Red Sea.”

The blasts occurred in Sanaa, Hodeidah and other cities, the Yemen Ansarallah movement said.

The action comes after Washington and London vowed to retaliate against attacks on Israel-bound ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

Ansarallah said that they will continue to target ships going to or returning from Israeli ports until Tel Aviv ends its genocidal war on Gaza and allows for critical aid to reach the starving population of the Strip.

