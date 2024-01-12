Scores of Civilians Killed, Injured as Israel Carries out New Massacres in Gaza

Scores of civilians were killed and others injured as Israeli forces continued their genocidal campaign against the Gaza Strip for the 98th consecutive day.

In central Gaza, Israeli warplanes targeted a residential building in the Al-Mashaala neighborhood in Deir Al-Balah.

Simultaneously, Israeli artillery shelled the town of Al-Zawaideh and the neighboring Nuseirat and Al-Bureij refugee camps, resulting in casualties.

In Khan Yunis, south of the Strip, over 30 dead bodies arrived at hospitals in the city due to the ongoing Israeli airstrikes in various parts of the area.

Further, the Israeli Air Force conducted intense raids in the central area of Khan Yunis, targeting ambulance and rescue crews as they worked to transport the wounded and retrieve the bodies.

On Wednesday night, nine civilians were killed and others injured in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a residence in the Shawka area, east of Rafah in southern Gaza.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society reported that its teams transported nine bodies following the Israeli targeting of the Abu Senema family home.

Meanwhile, displaced families seeking shelter in UN schools in northern Gaza are facing dire conditions due to the ongoing Israeli blockade on the region, preventing fuel deliveries to municipalities and causing a halt to essential services.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 23,357 Palestinians have been killed, and 59,410 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

(WAFA, PC)