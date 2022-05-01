Five Palestinians Injured as Israeli Forces Raid Refugee Camp near Ramallah (VIDEO)

Five Palestinians were injured Sunday in an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank, the Anadolu news agency reported.

Israeli forces raided a number of homes in the Jalazone refugee camp near Ramallah, triggering clashes with residents, according to eyewitnesses.

Israeli forces used tear gas canisters, rubber bullets and live fire to disperse Palestinian protesters, injuring five people, medical sources said.

Israeli occupation forces arrest an elderly Palestinian man in Jalazon refugee camp in the occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/eaG5MarzF6 — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) May 1, 2022

Israeli forces also detained three Palestinians during the raid, including an Islamic Jihad leader.

Tensions have been running high across Palestinian territories since last month amid repeated Israeli arrest campaigns in the occupied West Bank and daily settler incursions into the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in East Jerusalem.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)