Two Palestinian Brothers Injured in Attack by Jewish Settlers near Hebron

Two Palestinian brothers were injured on Saturday after being attacked by Jewish settlers in the village of Wadadi, near the town of Samu in the occupied West Bank province of Hebron (Al-Khalil), the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

theimeu: Israeli settler attacks against Palestinians are escalating across the Israeli-occupied West Bank following a year in which Israeli settler violence against Palestinians already doubled in comparison to the year before. pic.twitter.com/iNzLESsTh0 — Johann Spischak (@SDGMasterglass) April 1, 2022

Foad Emour, a local activist, told WAFA that a group of Jewish settlers broke into the village and let their dogs attack Imad and Saleh Abu Awwad, two brothers and local residents, causing them injuries. The two were later rushed to the hospital for medical treatment.

Last night, a group of Jewish settlers attacked with stones a bus carrying Palestinian passengers in the French Hill neighborhood in occupied Jerusalem, according to local sources.

The way Palestinians insist on smiling in the face of Israeli settler violence is so powerful pic.twitter.com/TQJnQNhmmX — Sa’eed Jiddan (@mish_aderr) April 5, 2022

Eyewitnesses told WAFA that the settlers pelted stones and empty bottles at the bus, smashing its windshields and causing minor injuries among the passengers.

Israeli settler violence is commonplace across the occupied Palestinian territories and is rarely prosecuted by the Israeli occupation authorities.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)