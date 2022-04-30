Two Palestinian Brothers Injured in Attack by Jewish Settlers near Hebron

April 30, 2022 Blog, News
Jewish settlers and Israeli soldiers in the West Bank town of Huwwara. (Photo: via Social Media)

Two Palestinian brothers were injured on Saturday after being attacked by Jewish settlers in the village of Wadadi, near the town of Samu in the occupied West Bank province of Hebron (Al-Khalil), the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Foad Emour, a local activist, told WAFA that a group of Jewish settlers broke into the village and let their dogs attack Imad and Saleh Abu Awwad, two brothers and local residents, causing them injuries. The two were later rushed to the hospital for medical treatment.

Last night, a group of Jewish settlers attacked with stones a bus carrying Palestinian passengers in the French Hill neighborhood in occupied Jerusalem, according to local sources.

Eyewitnesses told WAFA that the settlers pelted stones and empty bottles at the bus, smashing its windshields and causing minor injuries among the passengers.

Israeli settler violence is commonplace across the occupied Palestinian territories and is rarely prosecuted by the Israeli occupation authorities.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

