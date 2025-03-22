Five Rockets Fired from Lebanon towards Israel, First in Three Months

Israel reports rocket fire from Lebanon for the first time in three months while continuing its own ceasefire violations.

The Israeli army claimed on Saturday that it had intercepted three rockets launched from Lebanon, amid ongoing Israeli violations despite the ceasefire agreement. This is the first rocket fire in three months.

According to Israeli Army Radio, a total of five rockets were fired from Lebanon toward Israel, three of which were allegedly intercepted while two landed within Lebanese territory.

The Israeli army said in a statement that it was still unable to identify the source of the rocket fire on Metulla.

In a related development, Israeli radio reported that explosions were heard in the Metulla area along the border with Lebanon following the sounding of air raid sirens twice.

Meanwhile, Lebanese media reported that Israeli artillery strikes targeted areas near the town of Yahmor in south Lebanon.

Additionally, according to the Lebanese news outlet Al-Akhbar, casualties were reported after an Israeli airstrike targeted the center of Touline in Nabatieh, in south Lebanon.

Israeli Responses

Israeli Defense Minister Yisrael Katz stated that Israel would not permit repeated rocket fire from Lebanon toward Israeli towns in the Galilee.

Additionally, an Israeli military spokesperson reported that the army’s chief of staff had convened a security assessment meeting in response to the rocket launches from Lebanon.

He stressed that the Israeli military would respond forcefully to the rocket fire and hold the Lebanese state accountable for the escalation.

Aggression and Violations

On October 8, 2023, Israel launched an offensive against Lebanon, which escalated into a full-scale war on September 23, 2024. The conflict has resulted in 4,115 fatalities and 16,909 injuries, including many women and children while displacing approximately 1.4 million people.

Despite the ceasefire agreement that took effect on November 27, 2024, Israel has committed 1,188 violations, causing at least 94 deaths and 300 injuries.

Israel also failed to honor its commitment to fully withdraw from south Lebanon by February 18, as stipulated in the agreement. Instead, it carried out a partial withdrawal while continuing to occupy five key Lebanese hills that it seized during the last war.

Furthermore, Israel has recently begun constructing a border strip extending one to two kilometers into Lebanese territory.

The Israeli government justifies its continued presence on these five hills by alleging that the Lebanese Army has not fully met its obligations under the ceasefire agreement and is unable to maintain security along the Blue Line—a claim that Beirut has strongly refuted.

These developments follow the Israeli occupation’s resumption of its assault on the Gaza Strip at dawn last Tuesday, ending a two-month ceasefire that had been in effect since January 19. However, throughout this period, Israel repeatedly violated the ceasefire’s terms.

Israel has continued bombing various locations across Gaza, resulting in casualties, while refusing to implement the agreed-upon humanitarian provisions. It has also intensified its suffocating blockade on the Strip, exacerbating an already unprecedented humanitarian crisis.