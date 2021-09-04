Following Normalization Deal, Israel Appoints First Ambassador to Bahrain

Israel has named its first ambassador to Bahrain, after normalizing relations with the Gulf Arab state a year ago, an Israeli government Arabic-language Twitter account said on Thursday.

Ambassador Eitan Na’eh had for eight months served as temporary head of mission at the Israeli embassy in the United Arab Emirates, the first Gulf state with which Israel established diplomatic relations in August last year.

Diplomat Eitan Na’eh is nominated to be Israel’s first ambassador to Bahrain.#VoiceOfNations pic.twitter.com/pbdLrxlUNL — Voice of Nations (@VoiceOfNations7) September 3, 2021

In September 2020, the UAE and Bahrain both inked controversial US-brokered deals to establish ties with Israel, a move later followed by Sudan and Morocco.

Bahrain’s first ambassador to Israel, Khaled Yousif Al Jalahma, arrived in the country this week.

Normalization deals between Israel and Arab states were slammed by Palestinians and much of the Arab world as a betrayal of the Palestinian cause.

(The New Arab, PC, Social Media)