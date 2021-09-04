Israeli FM: ‘90% of Relationship with PA Concerns Security Coordination’

September 4, 2021 Blog, News
Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid. (Photo: via Wikimedia Commons)

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid announced on Friday that 90 percent of Israel’s relationship with the Palestinian Authority (PA) concerns security coordination, Arab48.com reported.

Lapid’s remarks, according to Arab48.com, came during a meeting with Israeli Channel 12 on Friday evening as he discussed Israeli contact with the PA.

His comments came five days after two meetings were held between Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz and PA President Mahmoud Abbas.

Gantz confirmed that he addressed security cooperation with Abbas and agreed on granting the PA a NIS 500 million loan to improve its financial situation.

During the same meeting with Channel 12, Lapid noted that the current Israeli government would not achieve any political breakthroughs with the Palestinians.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

