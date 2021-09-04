Israeli FM: ‘90% of Relationship with PA Concerns Security Coordination’

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid announced on Friday that 90 percent of Israel’s relationship with the Palestinian Authority (PA) concerns security coordination, Arab48.com reported.

Lapid’s remarks, according to Arab48.com, came during a meeting with Israeli Channel 12 on Friday evening as he discussed Israeli contact with the PA.

The promises of "Israeli security control" over occupied Palestine from the river to the sea are already in place. That's what PA "security coordination" is, and it's been a disaster for the Palestinian people. There is a clear, straight line from Oslo to #NotToTrumpDeal — Samidoun Network (@SamidounPP) January 28, 2020

His comments came five days after two meetings were held between Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz and PA President Mahmoud Abbas.

Gantz confirmed that he addressed security cooperation with Abbas and agreed on granting the PA a NIS 500 million loan to improve its financial situation.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, Israel DM have held rare meeting https://t.co/okYkatuurv — Middle East Monitor (@MiddleEastMnt) September 1, 2021

During the same meeting with Channel 12, Lapid noted that the current Israeli government would not achieve any political breakthroughs with the Palestinians.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)