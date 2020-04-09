Members of US Congress Reaffirm Opposition to Unilateral West Bank Annexation

Amidst reports of a new coalition government in Israel which agreed to move forward with unilateral annexation of West Bank territory, eleven members of the United States Congress yesterday issued a statement reaffirming opposition to Israeli annexation of occupied Palestinian territory.

“As strong supporters of Israel and the United States-Israel relationship, we are deeply concerned by reports that the coalition government being formed in Israel intends to move forward with unilateral annexation of West Bank territory,” said the US lawmakers.

“This runs counter to decades of bipartisan U.S. foreign policy and to the will of the House of Representatives as recently expressed in H.Res.326, which opposes unilateral annexation and explicitly warns against the dangers of such an effort for peace in the region and Israel’s security.”

The US lawmakers expressed support to a return to the two-state solution framework for the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

H.Res.326, which reaffirmed the longstanding support of the House for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, passed the House in December 2019.

The lawmakers included representatives Alan Lowenthal (CA), David Price (NC), Jan Schakowsky (IL), Gerald Connolly (VA), Peter Welch (VT), John Yarmuth (KY), Barbara Lee (CA), Andy Levin (MI), Earl Blumenauer (OR), Deb Haaland (NM), and Lloyd Doggett (TX).

“The fact that Israel is meddling in the various laws and constitutions of well-established democracies around the world to prevent any criticism of its misconduct in Palestine, is waking up many people who may never have been awakened had the discussion on Palestine and Israel persisted in its previous form,” wrote Palestinian journalist and editor of The Palestine Chronicle, Ramzy Baroud.

“The challenge for Palestinians, at this point, is knowing how to navigate beyond the collaborating PA and to create alternative platforms that would allow them to coordinate their actions, to widen the scope of global solidarity, and, eventually, to harness their achievements in the form of a centralized political strategy,” Baroud added.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)