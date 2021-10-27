Following US Pressures, Israel Postpones Approval of Additional Settlement Units

Israeli authorities have postponed a meeting due to be held on Wednesday to approve the construction of more than 3,000 new settlement units in illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank, Israeli media reported.

According to the Israel Hayom news site, the Israeli Planning, Organization, and Construction Council postponed its meeting following US pressure on the Israeli government related to the settlement expansion project.

On Tuesday, the Biden administration sent a written protest to the office of Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett over the decision to authorize the construction of 3,000 new settlement units in the West Bank settlements.

According to the American news website Axios, the letter followed a statement by the US State Department that expressed “deep concern” over the decision, adding that plans to approve currently unrecognized outposts are “unacceptable”.

According to Axios, after the occupation state approved 1,300 settlement units last week, the US Embassy’s Charge d’Affaires, Michael Ratney, phoned Bennett’s diplomatic adviser Shimrit Meir to say the administration views Israel’s advancement of new settlement units severely.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)