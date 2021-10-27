Following US Pressures, Israel Postpones Approval of Additional Settlement Units

October 27, 2021 Blog, News, Slider
Israeli far-right politician Naftali Bennett. (Photo: video grab)

Israeli authorities have postponed a meeting due to be held on Wednesday to approve the construction of more than 3,000 new settlement units in illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank, Israeli media reported.

According to the Israel Hayom news site, the Israeli Planning, Organization, and Construction Council postponed its meeting following US pressure on the Israeli government related to the settlement expansion project.

On Tuesday, the Biden administration sent a written protest to the office of Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett over the decision to authorize the construction of 3,000 new settlement units in the West Bank settlements.

According to the American news website Axios, the letter followed a statement by the US State Department that expressed “deep concern” over the decision, adding that plans to approve currently unrecognized outposts are “unacceptable”.

According to Axios, after the occupation state approved 1,300 settlement units last week, the US Embassy’s Charge d’Affaires, Michael Ratney, phoned Bennett’s diplomatic adviser Shimrit Meir to say the administration views Israel’s advancement of new settlement units severely.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.