Israel Demolishes Four Palestinian Stores in Ramallah

October 27, 2021 Blog, News, Slider
Israeli demolition policy in Palestine saw a 200 percent increase in 2020. (Photo: File)

Israeli occupation forces on Tuesday demolished four Palestinian stores which were under construction in Deir Qaddis town, west of Ramallah, the Palestinian Information Centre (PIC) reported.

According to local sources, bulldozers escorted by Israeli soldiers knocked down the stores which belong to Palestinian citizen Ayman Sutaih.

Sutaih had received a military demolition notice in June claiming that his property was located near the fence of an illegal Jewish settlement.

In May, owners of ten homes in Deir Qaddis and Ni’lin towns received similar demolition notices, although they have legal construction permits from the Palestinian Authority.

In a separate incident, the Israeli army’s civil administration authority dismantled and seized some rooms and premises of Al-Maleh School in Wadi Al-Maleh village in the northern Jordan Valley on Monday.

Local residents told the PIC that Israeli forces cordoned off the area, dismantled two prefabricated rooms used as classrooms, removed other structures and playground equipment in the schoolyard, and loaded everything into trucks.

On the same day, the Israeli army delivered stop-work orders to 12 homes in Duma village, south of Nablus.

The Israeli army justified the measure by claiming the Palestinian homes are located in Area C of the occupied West Bank.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.