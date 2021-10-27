Israel Demolishes Four Palestinian Stores in Ramallah

Israeli occupation forces on Tuesday demolished four Palestinian stores which were under construction in Deir Qaddis town, west of Ramallah, the Palestinian Information Centre (PIC) reported.

According to local sources, bulldozers escorted by Israeli soldiers knocked down the stores which belong to Palestinian citizen Ayman Sutaih.

Sutaih had received a military demolition notice in June claiming that his property was located near the fence of an illegal Jewish settlement.

Israeli Occupation Tears Down Four Palestinian Commercial Stores In Ramallah https://t.co/mrF37Hleqf — Joe Catron (@jncatron) October 26, 2021

In May, owners of ten homes in Deir Qaddis and Ni’lin towns received similar demolition notices, although they have legal construction permits from the Palestinian Authority.

In a separate incident, the Israeli army’s civil administration authority dismantled and seized some rooms and premises of Al-Maleh School in Wadi Al-Maleh village in the northern Jordan Valley on Monday.

Local residents told the PIC that Israeli forces cordoned off the area, dismantled two prefabricated rooms used as classrooms, removed other structures and playground equipment in the schoolyard, and loaded everything into trucks.

Now: The Israeli IOF is destroying the water pipes of four villages in Massafer Yatta. These pipes deliver water to hundreds of Palestinians villagers, and for their crops and animals.

This is brutal. They are now blocking the roads of Massafer Yatta with huge piles of land. pic.twitter.com/8PbyqdvRAs — Basel Adra (@basel_adra) October 25, 2021

On the same day, the Israeli army delivered stop-work orders to 12 homes in Duma village, south of Nablus.

The Israeli army justified the measure by claiming the Palestinian homes are located in Area C of the occupied West Bank.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)