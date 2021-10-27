Israeli Forces Attack Palestinians Protesting Demolition of Islamic Cemetery in Jerusalem (VIDEO)

israeli ar, according to The New Arab news website.

Israeli forces attacked protesters who gathered and held prayers at the Islamic cemetery of Al-Yusufiyah, where graves have been dug up and the site desecrated, The New Arab reported, adding that one of the protesters was detained by Israeli police.

Despite military personnel forcibly removing her, Ola Nababta refused to leave the side of her son Alaa's grave. Alaa is buried in the Palestinian Yusufiya cemetery near Al Aqsa. This week, Israeli forces began construction near the site to build a "biblical park." pic.twitter.com/wriksfhjLN — Jewish Voice for Peace (@jvplive) October 25, 2021

Grand Mufti of Jerusalem, Sheikh Mohammad Hussein, said the planned theme park is an assault on the dead.

“The graves of human beings cannot be violated no matter the gender, nationality or religion,” he said.

Israeli authorities have claimed that authorized burials at the cemetery will be untouched but video footage has shown a Palestinian woman being dragged away as she clung onto one of the graves which reportedly belonged to her deceased son.

The part of the Al-Yousufiyah Cemetery undergoing Israeli works contains graves of Arab soldiers killed during the 1967 war, some of which are not marked, as well as those belonging to other Palestinian families.

In 2014, Israel banned Palestinians from burying their dead in the Northern part of the cemetery, planned to be part of a “Bible Trail” by the Israeli municipality, who demolished some 20 graves in the area belonging to Jordanian soldiers.

