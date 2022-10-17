Football Icon Eric Cantona Posts Picture in Support of Palestinian Refugee Team

French football legend Eric Cantona shared a picture on Saturday in support of the Aida Refugee Camp Football Club.

NME magazine reported that the Scottish Primal Scream collaborated with Aida Celtic FC and fashion brand A Number Of Names* (Anon*) for the ‘Palestinadelica’ shirt, “the name of which is a play on the group’s third album ‘Screamadelica‘ and Palestine”.

Aida Celtic FC is an initiative driven by the fans of Glasgow-based club Celtic FC and was established in 2019. It is managed locally and supported internationally by the Scottish club’s ultras support group, the Green Brigade.

Voicing his support for the “Palestinadelica” project, Eric Cantona shared a picture with his 1.1 million followers on Instagram of him wearing the shirt with details on how to purchase it.

Cantona has previously expressed support for the Palestinian cause. Last year, he backed a relief campaign for the Palestinian Medical Relief society’s emergency response to Israel’s air raids against Gaza.

At the time, he posted a photo on Instagram wearing a “Hoping for Palestine” t-shirt, along with his wife Rachina Brakni, a French actress of Algerian origin.

