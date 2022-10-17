WATCH: Israeli Forces Attack Palestinian Students, Detain One in Hebron

October 17, 2022 Blog, News, Slider
Palestinians students in Hebron protest against the repeated attacks by Israeli occupation forces. (Photo: via Palestine News 24/7)

Israeli forces on Monday attacked Palestinian students as they were leaving their schools in the West Bank city of Hebron (Al-Khalil), the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Local sources told WAFA that the Israeli forces attempted to storm into one of the schools. When the school principal prevented them from entering, they fired tear gas canisters causing several suffocation cases among the students and staff.

Israeli soldiers also detained a 17-year-old student from another school, according to WAFA.

Meanwhile, students at the Kadoorie college Arroub campus, near Hebron, clashed with Israeli forces who fired sound and tear gas bombs at them causing suffocation.

