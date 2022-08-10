Football Superstar Pogba Expresses Solidarity with Palestinian Children in Gaza

amous French footballer Paul Pogba posted an Instagram story in solidarity with Palestinian children in Gaza. (Photo collage: Palestine Chronicle)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Famous French footballer Paul Pogba posted an Instagram story in solidarity with Palestinian children in Gaza, the Italian newspaper la Repubblica reported on Wednesday.

Pogba, who recently rejoined Italian team Juventus on a four-year contract, following his exit from Manchester United, published a photo of the children killed in Gaza, with the caption, “May Allah protect the people of Gaza”.

The reference was to the latest Israeli military attack on the besieged Gaza Strip, which caused the death of 47 Palestinians, including 16 children.

It is not the first time Pogba expresses his solidarity with the Palestinian people. In May 2021, he ran around the field waving a Palestinian flag, along with his teammate Amed Diallo, at the end of a Premier League match between Manchester United and Fulham.

Pogba captained France to victory at the 2013 FIFA U-20 World Cup and won the 2018 World Cup with France.

(The Palestine Chronicle)

