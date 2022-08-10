ActionAid Calls for Urgent International Action to End Gaza Siege

ActionAid, a global federation working for a world free from poverty and injustice, called on Wednesday for an urgent international action to open the Gaza Strip after 16 years of tight Israel air, land and sea blockade, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The call came following the latest Israeli military aggression against Gaza, which resulted in the deaths of 47 Palestinian citizens, including 16 children, and the injury of 360 others, around half of whom were women and children. The three-day aggression ended with a ceasefire.

“While it is good news that a ceasefire agreement has been reached in the Gaza Strip, we fear that this is not the last time such action will be taken. This violence took place amidst mounting escalation across the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip,” said Ibrahim Ibraigheth, Country Director of ActionAid Palestine.

Constricting Palestinian Human Rights and the Right to Health Read the latest article by @AliceRothchild for The Palestine Chroniclehttps://t.co/OqZdCRdKIf via @PalestineChron pic.twitter.com/K8E50k3t3u — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) August 10, 2022

“It is time to end the blockade and stop denying Palestinians their human rights. For 15 years, the Israeli Occupation has made it virtually impossible for Palestinians to travel freely, preventing them from easy access to basic goods, medicines and medical treatment, fuel, and clean water,” he said, adding that “hospitals in the Gaza Strip are having to rely on generators when there is no electricity.”

“This situation is causing an increase in rates of food insecurity and damages to infrastructure and putting the lives of Gazans at risk.”

ActionAid called on the European Union and the signatories of the UN Geneva Convention to put pressure on Israel to fulfill its commitments to protect civilians during war, in accordance with international law.

