For First Time in History, UN Commemorates Palestinian Nakba

For the first time in its history, the United Nations General Assembly is commemorating the Palestine Nakba on Monday.

“This year marks the 75th anniversary of the mass displacement of Palestinians known as ‘the Nakba’ or ‘the Catastrophe,'” the UN said in a statement posted on its official website.

“The UN Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People (CEIRPP) will commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Nakba at UN Headquarters in New York,” the statement stated, noting this is the first in the history of the international body.

“The CEIRPP will organize a High-Level Special Meeting on 15 May 2023, from 10 am to 12.30 pm (NY Time) in Conference Room 4,” the statement said. “The High-Level event will be conducted in the six official languages.”

“The High-Level event will be presided over by the Chair of the Committee, Ambassador Cheikh Niang,” the statement continued, noting that it will include a keynote address by Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas.

It will include statements by Rosemary A DiCarlo, Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, UNRWA’s Commissioner-General, representatives of Regional Groups and civil society.

A Special Commemorative Event will be held in the General Assembly Hall in the evening from 6 pm to 8 pm New York time.

“The event will bring to life the Palestinian journey and will aim at creating an immersive experience of the Nakba through live music, photos, videos and personal testimonies.”

“This is an occasion to highlight that the noble goals of justice and peace, require recognizing the reality and history of the Palestinian people’s plight and ensuring the fulfillment of their inalienable rights,” the statement said.

(MEMO, PC)