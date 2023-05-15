Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Palestinian Youth near Nablus

A Palestinian youth was killed early Monday by Israeli gunfire during a military raid in the refugee camp of Askar, east of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Ahmad Jibril, the head of the Palestinian Red Crescent Emergency and Ambulance Department in Nablus, told WAFA that two Palestinians were shot with live bullets during the confrontations that broke out in the camp. One of them was killed, and the other was shot in the chest and reported to be in critical condition.

The Ministry of Health said in a statement that Saleh Mohammad Sabra, 22, was killed after he was shot in the chest.

A large army unit raided the city of Nablus, sparking intense confrontations in the camp and al-Masaken neighborhood in the city.

Additionally, Israeli forces also raided the family house of the slain Palestinian youth Abdul-Fatah Kharousha, and took measures in preparation to demolish it.

With the killing of the youth in Askar, the number of Palestinians who were killed by Israeli gunfire has risen to 152, including 33 who were killed during the most recent Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip.

(WAFA, PC)