Four Israeli Soldiers Killed – Resistance Escalates Attacks on All Fronts

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The channel’s correspondent said that “the rocket attacks on Beersheba take us back to the early days of the war.”

The Palestinian Resistance in Gaza shelled the city of Beersheba (Bir al-Saba’) with two rounds of rockets for the first time since last December.

Additionally, Resistance groups carried out a series of operations against the occupation forces in the city of Rafah in southern Gaza Strip, and in the Zeitoun neighborhood in Gaza City.

Beersheba

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, said on Friday evening that it had bombed the city of Beersheba in response to massacres of civilians in Rafah and throughout the Gaza Strip.

Less than two hours after the first batch of rockets, Al-Qassam announced that the city was bombarded again with a batch of rockets.

Al Jazeera correspondent reported that sirens sounded in Beersheba, Hatzrim and the western Negev (Naqab).

The Israel Broadcasting Corporation KAN reported that Beersheba was hit by a barrage of 15 rockets, and the shelling resulted in Israeli casualties and damage to buildings, according to Israeli media.

The Israeli military said the rockets were fired from Rafah and central Gaza, adding that some landed in open areas.

In this just-released video, Al-Qassam Brigades fighters are seen targeting Israeli soldiers and vehicles in the axis of advance east of the city of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/sDP1GuonMm pic.twitter.com/d50NK3I9Da — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 10, 2024

‘Early Days of War’

Israel’s Channel 14 reported that Hamas was firing rockets at Israel with the same force as at the beginning of the war.

Meanwhile, Al Jazeera obtained scenes of fierce fighting between the Al-Qassam Brigades and the Israeli army east of Rafah.

The footage showed Qassam fighters targeting Israeli forces holed up in houses, and Israeli tanks penetrating the area.

Al-Qassam said that it shelled crowds of the occupation forces with a 114mm short-range rocket-propelled rocket system east of Rafah.

The Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of Islamic Jihad, also said that its fighters shelled with mortar shells Israeli soldiers and military vehicles penetrating east of Rafah, and also announced that it had taken control of a Skylark drone in the city.

The Israeli army began its offensive on the eastern areas of Rafah last Monday, and its forces occupied the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We carried out a complex and simultaneous military attack near Al-Dawa Mosque, east of Rafah. Our fighters targeted a building in which a number of soldiers were barricaded with a TPG shell, then they targeted with an Al-Yassin 105 shell a troop carrier that… pic.twitter.com/BOgLiXmwW3 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 10, 2024

Rafah Crossing

The Israeli occupation army continues to control the crossing for the fourth day, thus preventing the delivery of food and medical aid to all governorates of the Gaza Strip, as well as preventing the travel of individuals, patients and wounded for treatment abroad.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army continued their incursion into the eastern neighborhoods of the city, with artillery and aerial shelling continuing at several areas of the city.

Moreover, several houses in the town of Al-Shoka and the Al-Salam neighborhood, east of Rafah have been blown up by Israeli forces.

Battles of Zaytoun

Coinciding with this attack, Israeli forces continued their attempts to incursion into the Zaytoun neighborhood of Gaza City, where they are being confronted by the Palestinian Resistance.

On Friday, the Israeli army announced that four of its soldiers were killed and two others were seriously wounded in battles in the northern Gaza Strip.

It said the four soldiers belonged to General Nahal and were killed by an improvised explosive device.

Israel’s Soroka Hospital also announced that it had received four wounded soldiers who were transported by helicopter and ambulance and said that two of the soldiers were in critical condition.

Israeli occupation forces which penetrated into Al-Zaytoun neighborhood clashed with Palestinian Resistance and shelled residential neighborhoods with heavy artillery.

For its part, the al-Qassam Brigades broadcast scenes showing one of its fighters sniping an Israeli soldier south of the Zeitoun.

Al-Qassam also said that, together with the Ansar Brigades, it targeted an Israeli helicopter east of the Zeitoun neighborhood with a SAM-7 missile.

New Massacres

Meanwhile, the Israeli forces continued to carry out aerial and artillery shelling on several residential areas in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinian medical sources said that eight Palestinians were killed, and others were wounded as a result of shelling targeting the Abasan Al-Kabirah area, east of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Artillery and aerial bombardment reached the area of Khuza’a and al-Faraheen, east of Abasan al-Kabira, and the al-Fukhari as well.

The Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip said this evening that the occupation forces committed six massacres against Gaza families during the past 24 hours, of which 39 martyrs and 58 wounded arrived at hospitals.

The ministry explained that this brings the number of martyrs since the beginning of the war to 34,943 martyrs, and the wounded to 78,572 wounded.

Israel’s ongoing war on Gaza has reportedly destroying nearly 70% of all civilian infrastructure, including homes, schools, hospitals and others, according to UN experts.

(AJA, PC)