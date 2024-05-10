Horrific Details about Palestinian Detainees in Naqab Revealed – CNN

The whistleblowers described a routine search when the guards would unleash large dogs on sleeping detainees.

Three Israeli whistleblowers working at the Sde Teiman detention camp in Israel, have revealed systemic abuses by the military, including prisoners being restrained, blindfolded, and forced to wear diapers, CNN reported.

The whistleblowers described the grim conditions that Palestinian detainees face in Sde Teiman, located in the Naqab (Negev) desert, stating that they were not allowed to move, talk, or even peek under their blindfolds.

“We were told they were not allowed to move. They should sit upright. They’re not allowed to talk. Not allowed to peek under their blindfold,” the whistleblowers told CNN.

Guards were instructed to enforce silence using Arabic commands like “uskot” (shut up), and to identify and punish individuals described as “problematic.”

They described “a routine search when the guards would unleash large dogs on sleeping detainees, lobbing a sound grenade at the enclosure as troops barged in.”

Located approximately 18 miles from the Gaza separation line, the facility is said to be divided into two sections: enclosures where around 70 Palestinian detainees from Gaza are subjected to extreme physical restraint, and a field hospital where injured detainees are immobilized, diapered, and fed through straws.

“They stripped them down of anything that resembles human beings,” the sources told CNN.

According to the whistleblowers, the beatings inflicted upon detainees were said to be done out of spite and not intended for intelligence gathering.

“(The beatings) were not done to gather intelligence. They were done out of revenge,” one of the whistleblowers was reported as saying.

One whistleblower recounted witnessing an amputation performed on a man who had sustained injuries caused by the constant zip-tying of his wrists.

These testimonies align with details from a letter authored by a doctor working at Sde Teiman, which was published by Haaretz last month.

“Just this week, two prisoners had their legs amputated due to handcuff injuries, which unfortunately is a routine event,” the physician said in the letter.

He mentioned that prisoners were fed via straws, forced to use diapers for bodily functions, and subjected to continuous restraints, actions that contravene medical ethics and legal standards.

“We are all complicit in breaking law,” he was quoted as saying.

Deliberate Torture

Following circulating reports of abuse and torture in Israeli prisons, the Palestinian Resistance group Hamas made it clear that the systematic assault on prisoners and detainees “will not weaken their resolve,” reiterating that the Resistance is committed to their liberation, a statement read.

Hamas pointed out that the reported abuse and torture of prisoners and detainees indicate that the Israeli occupation government adopts a policy of deliberate attacks against them, motivated by punishment and revenge.

Hamas emphasized that the Palestinian people “will not leave their prisoners and detainees to fall victim to the brutality of the Nazi-like occupation,” stressing that the Resistance remains committed to achieving their imminent freedom.

The movement called on the masses of the Palestinian people, their factions, and youths to boost their revolutionary and resistant actions in support of the prisoners by all means.

(Al-Mayadeen, PC)