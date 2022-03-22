Four Jewish Settlers, A Palestinian Killed in Bir Al Saba

Mohammad Abu al-Qaian was killed by Israeli forces in Bir al-Saba. (Photo: via Social Media)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Four Israeli Jewish settlers were killed on Tuesday in a stabbing and ramming attack in the southern city of Beersheba (Bir al-Saba), Israeli media reported.

The attack was reportedly carried out by Mohammad Abu al-Qaian, a resident of the Bedouin town of Hura, near Beersheba. The official Palestinian news agency, WAFA, said that Qaian was shot and killed by Israeli occupation forces.

According to Israeli newspaper Haaretz, “Hundreds of right-wing activists are gathering at the scene of the attack.”

Islamic Jihad spokesman Tariq Salmi said that the attack was “a natural response to the crimes of the occupation in the Negev (Naqab),” adding that Israel “must realize that the Palestinian people will not surrender.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)

