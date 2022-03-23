Israeli Forces Shoot, Injure Palestinian Youth near Ramallah

Israeli soldiers in the West Bank. (Photo: via QNN)

A Palestinian youth was shot and injured on Wednesday during clashes with Israeli forces in the town of Beit Liqya to the west of Ramallah, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Local sources told WAFA that Israeli forces stormed the town of Beit Liqya, raided and searched a store belonging to one of the residents, spurring clashes with residents.

Israeli forces fired live fire and tear gas canisters towards residents, shooting and injuring a youth. He was transferred to the hospital for medical treatment.

Israeli forces on a regular basis storm Palestinian cities and villages in the occupied West Bank to arrest Palestinian popular activists. 

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

