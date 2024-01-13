Four Palestinians Killed by Israeli Forces in Occupied West Bank

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Four Palestinians, including two children, were killed by Israeli army gunfire on Friday evening, as Israel continued with its raids in the occupied West Bank.

In parallel with the war in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army escalated its incursions into cities, towns and refugee camps in the West Bank.

Hebron (Al-Khalil)

Israeli occupation forces opened fire on a group of Palestinians near the illegal Jewish settlement of Adora, west of Hebron (Al-Khalil), killing three.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA said that the three were identified as 19-year-old Ismail Ahmed Abu Jahisha, 16-year-old Mahmoud Arafat Abu Jahisha, and his cousin, Odai Ismaiel Abu Jahisha,16.

The Israeli army claimed that an armed group of Palestinians attempted to infiltrate the settlement and opened fire on Israeli forces, resulting in the killing of three individuals.

In the aftermath of the shooting, Israeli forces shut down the entrances to the towns of Idhna and Tarqumiyah and heavily deployed their troops in the vicinity of the illegal Jewish settlements. Flares were also fired in the area by the Israeli soldiers.

Tulkarm

A Palestinian university student was killed and two other people were wounded by live fire during an Israeli military incursion into the town of Zita, north of Tulkarem, in the northern occupied West Bank.

WAFA reported that confrontations broke out on Friday evening following an Israeli military incursion. Israeli forces attacked residents and injured three Palestinian youths.

According to eyewitnesses, Israeli occupation forces opened live fire and tear gas canisters toward residents and prevented ambulances from entering the area.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said that its crews dealt with very serious injuries as a result of the attack.

Khalid Ahmed Zubeidi, 19, was reportedly shot in the abdomen and severely beaten up by Israeli soldiers, which caused cardiopulmonary arrest. He was transferred to the hospital, where he was declared dead shortly after.

Zubeidi was a sophomore student specializing in communications engineering at Palestine Technical University – Kadoorie (PTUK).

According to medical sources, signs of beatings were evident on Zubeidi’s body.

Fara’a Refugee Camp

Two Palestinians were shot and injured on Saturday morning following an Israeli military raid of Al-Far’a refugee camp, located to the south of Tubas, in the occupied West Bank.

Israeli occupation soldiers reportedly obstructed the work of medical teams, stopping and searching another ambulance.

WAFA reported that Israeli occupation forces raided the camp from the direction of Al-Hamra military checkpoint, and heavily deployed their troops in the vicinity of the camp. Reconnaissance aircraft have been hovering over the camp since the early morning hours.

During the raid, snipers were deployed on the rooftops of several buildings and shops, while sounds of explosions and live gunfire were heard from inside the camp.

The Israeli army continued night raids in several cities of the occupied West Bank, including Hebron, Nablus, Bethlehem and Qalqilya, according to WAFA.

Since the start of the Gaza war on October 7, the Israeli army has intensified its military operations in the West Bank, increasing attacks and raids on cities, towns and refugee camps.

