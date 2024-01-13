Recurring Denials – OCHA Says Israel Prevents Aid from Reaching Northern Gaza

The operations in the north have become increasingly complicated due to the systematic refusal by the Israeli occupation to allow access to the area.

Recurring denials and severe access constraints by the Israeli occupation continue to paralyze aid teams trying to respond to the immense needs in northern Gaza, the UN Humanitarian Affairs Office, OCHA, warned on Saturday.

Andrea De Domenico, head of office for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, said that the operations in the north have become increasingly complicated due to the systematic refusal by the Israeli occupation to allow access to the area.

“In particular, they have been very systematic in not allowing us to support hospitals, which is something that is reaching a level of inhumanity that, for me, is beyond comprehension,” De Domenico said at a virtual press conference in Jerusalem.

The Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) affirmed on Friday that after more than two weeks, the team and partners were able to reach Al-Shifa Medical Complex in northern Gaza and deliver 9300 liters of fuel and medical supplies to cover 1000 trauma and 100 kidney dialysis patients.

Israel has been systematically targeting Gaza hospitals and medical centers since the beginning of its aggression on the Strip, on October 7.

The destruction of healthcare has been used as a weapon of war against Gaza’s population.

(WAFA, PC)